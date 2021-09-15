Steelers GM at UNC practice, is Sam Howell the heir apparent to Big Ben?

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert and a number of scouts were taking in the views at the University of North Carolina this week, SB Nation reports.

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown posted a picture of himself and Kevin Colbert after Tuesday’s practice — a standard recruiting tactic — the outlet reports that the given timing of the image and where Colbert is has definitely raised some eyebrows.

UNC has put a number of guys into the 2020 NFL Draft but the level of talent had a bit of a drop-off this year, the outlet reports.

However, the exception is the projected first-round pick of quarterback Sam Howell who is playing his final year of collegiate football at Chapel Hill. While Howell has struggled to a degree in this early NCAA season, it is obvious he will be considered a top quarterback prospect come the spring.

Ben Roethlisberger’s career is coming to an end, and the Steelers will want someone to either replace Roethlisberger next year or sit under his tutelage for a season before taking over, SB Nation reports. So the fact the Steelers are out scouting the top quarterbacks of the 2021 class should not surprise anyone.

The fact that the Steelers are out and activity scouting quarterbacks should tell you this is a team with an eye to the future.

SB Nation reports that it isn’t clear whether or not they draft a quarterback in the first round of 2022 remains to be seen, but if they want someone like Howell the Steelers might be thinking about a trade-up.