Steelers' George Pickens argues with fans during loss to Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens’ regular season ended with a whimper and the fans at Acrisure Stadium let him know about it on Saturday night.

Pickens had one catch on six targets for a grand total of zero yards. Pittsburgh’s offense was nowhere to be found as they fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 19-17.

The ESPN broadcast showed Pickens getting into it with fans at the stadium. One of Pickens’ teammates had to step in and get him to focus on the game instead of those who were talking trash to him on the sideline.

Pickens didn’t speak to the media after the game. Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson expressed support for him.

"I believe in George," Wilson said, via ESPN. "Listen, everything's not always perfect for everyone. This is an imperfect game and everything else. I believe in George, I believe in who he is, the player that he is.

"He's been a star for us all season, and he's going to be a difference-maker obviously for us in the playoffs. I'm looking forward to that and what he can do, what we can do together. And I'm not blinking on George. If anybody believes in him, I definitely do."

Pickens’ lackadaisical effort has been an underlying theme of the Steelers’ season.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin even came out and said Pickens needed to "grow up in a hurry."

A lot of focus will be on Pickens as Pittsburgh gets ready for the playoffs.