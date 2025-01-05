Bengals' Zac Taylor's warning shot to playoff teams: 'They don't want us in this tournament'

The Cincinnati Bengals needed to win the rest of their games after a Dec. 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in order to even have a chance to sniff the postseason this year.

They did just that.

The Bengals won their final five games of the regular season, including Saturday’s game against the Steelers, and at least have a shot at making the playoffs. They still need help with Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins losses on Sunday.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor fired off a warning to the rest of the playoff teams.

"They're capable of everything," Taylor said, via the team’s website. "They don't want us in this tournament, I promise you."

The Bengals were 4-8 after losing to the Steelers on the first day of December but dug deep to do their part and have a shot at the postseason – albeit very slim.

The New York Jets will be tasked with ruining the Dolphins’ season while the Kansas City Chiefs have their hands full against the Denver Broncos.

Bengals offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr. said he was going to send out text messages during the night, hoping those two teams take care of business.

"Hopefully everybody takes care of business," he said. "Some guys who haven't been playing but are going to get the opportunity are going to be hearing from me. My message to Aaron Rodgers is I'll get his next Peru trip."