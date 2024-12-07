Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Steelers

George Pickens fined over $20,000 after criticisms about behavior from head coach: report

Mike Tomlin recently said Pickens needs to "grow up"

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
George Pickens' on-field actions have hit his pockets once again.

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver was reportedly fined for the fourth time this season, and his latest penalty is his most costly yet.

Pickens reportedly was fined $20,462 for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, one of which included a finger gun after a long reception.

George Pickens penalties

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens, right, reacts after being flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Cincinnati.  (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

He was also fined three times last year - his previous six penalties stem from a blindside block, two taunts, displaying a personal message and two excessive facemasks.

The fine comes amid criticisms by his own head coach, Mike Tomlin, who recently said Pickens needs to "grow up in a hurry."

"This is an emotional game, man. These divisional games are big. He got a target on his back, because he's George, he understands that. But he's got to grow up. He's got to grow up in a hurry," Tomlin told reporters after Sunday's game.

George Pickens touchdown

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens outpaces the Cincinnati Bengals' defense for an 86 yard touchdown in the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium.  (Philip G. Pavely-USA Today Sports)

Pickens’ conduct has been under the microscope this season. He got into a fight with Cleveland Browns defensive back Greg Newsome II in their Thursday night match last month. He was also accused of taking plays off earlier this season.

Pickens' exchange with reporters the day after Thanksgiving also raised some eyebrows. While talking to reporters, Pickens channeled former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch's viral moment from the 2015 Super Bowl media day.

The 23-year-old has 55 receptions for 850 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Mike Tomlin and George Pickens

Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers talks with George Pickens #14 in the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 28, 2022, in Indianapolis, Indiana.  (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The NFL began to crack down on gun-like celebrations this season. There have now been 21 fines due to obscene gestures this season.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

