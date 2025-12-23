Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin shows support for star who took swing at Lions fan

The NFL suspended Metcalf for 2 games

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he supports star wide receiver DK Metcalf, who was suspended for two games by the NFL for throwing a punch at a Detroit Lions fan on Sunday. 

Metcalf was shown by the CBS broadcast grabbing a fan by the shirt and taking a swing at him. NFL Network reported that the fan made derogatory comments toward the 28-year-old. The fan later denied the allegation.

"He did explain to me why he did what he did, and I certainly don’t condone the behavior, but I support DK. And I really don’t have a lot to add other than what I just told you," Tomlin said during a press conference on Tuesday.

DK Metcalf walks off field

Pittsburgh Steelers' DK Metcalf walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan, on Dec. 21, 2025. (Ryan Sun/AP Photo)

"I think he has a hearing this afternoon — an appeals hearing, and I certainly don’t want to weigh in prior to that, and certainly I’ve heard more recently that there might be legal ramifications, and so I better be careful about what I say and how I say it. I’m sure you guys got a lot of questions. I understand that, but that’s just a posture I’m in as I sit here today with so many components of this thing yet to be resolved."

Tomlin was asked if the Steelers prepare for "volatile rhetoric." He said that’s unfortunately become a part of sports today. 

DK Metcalf goes up against the Lions

Pittsburgh Steelers' DK Metcalf, right, plays against Detroit Lions' Rock Ya-Sin during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Detroit.  (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

"You know, I just think volatile rhetoric is a component of our business today, unfortunately," Tomlin said. "It just is. But not only our business — college, you know, youth-sport parents … I think it’s just a component of sport that’s developed and developed in a big way in recent years, and it’s unfortunate. But, really, I have nothing to say about the matter other than that."

Tomlin declined to elaborate further due to the legal ramifications that could come from the incident.

The fan, identified as Ryan Kennedy, denied that he made any derogatory comments in a statement through a Michigan law firm. Kennedy told the Detroit Free Press that he was heckling Metcalf by calling him by his full name.

Metcalf has been the team’s No. 1 wide receiver with 59 catches for 850 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games this season. Tomlin mentioned Roman Wilson as someone who could step up in Metcalf’s absence.

The Steelers play the Cleveland Browns (3-12) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, and if the Steelers win, they clinch the AFC North. However, they might have to do it without Metcalf. 

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

