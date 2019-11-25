Pittsburgh Steelers' Mason Rudolph denies racial-slur allegation after getting benched in win

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph addressed Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett’s claim that he used a racial slur prior to their skirmish escalating during their game last week.

Garrett made the allegation during his appeal hearing of his indefinite suspension Thursday, according to ESPN. He doubled down on the allegation in a statement apologizing for his actions, saying “I know what I heard.” Garrett’s suspension was upheld.

Rudolph, who had made a statement through the Steelers and his agent, was asked Sunday about whether he used a racial slur during the game. He denied the allegations again.

“It’s totally untrue. I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe it, and I couldn’t believe that he would go that route after the fact. But it is what it is and I think I’ve moved on. One day it was tough, but moved on. We’re good to go now,” Rudolph said, according to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer.

The quarterback added: “Absolutely not. I did not [use a slur] … There was nothing. Not even close.”

Rudolph was fined $50,000 for his role in the brawl.

The controversy over the allegations may have helped make his Sunday one to forget.

Rudolph was benched for Devlin Hodges in the middle of the game. He was 8-for-16 with 85 passing yards and an interception.

The Steelers were able to inch out a win over the Cincinnati Bengals, 16-10, and remain in the race for the AFC Wild Card spot.

Pittsburgh is now 6-5 on the season. Cincinnati fell to 0-11.