Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pittsburgh Steelers
Published

Steelers, officials investigate ashes-spreading incident at Heinz Field

The incident reportedly occurred in the south end zone

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and local authorities are investigating how ashes were able to be spread across Heinz Field on Sunday during the team’s win over the Denver Broncos.

The team and police said that someone spread their relative’s ashes at the stadium following the Steelers game, KDKA-TV reported. Fans are reportedly not permitted to spread ashes at all at Heinz Field and it’s illegal to do so in Pennsylvania without permission.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The incident occured at Heinz Field.

The incident occured at Heinz Field. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

A Steelers spokesman told WTAE-TV the organization wants to make clear to fans that spreading ashes was prohibited at Heinz Field. Grounds crew members reportedly found ashes in the south end zone.

No suspect or other information was released on the incident.

GIANTS' JOE JUDGE ON KADARIUS TONEY PUNCH: 'IT’S NOT GOING TO BE CONDONED'

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throws a pass against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throws a pass against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

Fans were able to see Ben Roethlisberger lead the Steelers to a 27-19 victory over the Broncos. Roethlisberger had 253 passing yards and two touchdowns while Najee Harris had one of the best running games of his short career so far, putting 122 yards on the ground.

The Steelers snapped a three-game losing streak but lost a key player in the process.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) is helped off the field after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) is helped off the field after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

JuJu Smith-Schuster was taken off the field with an apparent shoulder injury during the game. On Monday, reports said the star wide receiver is likely to miss the rest of the regular season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pittsburgh is 2-3 on the year.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com