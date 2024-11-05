Steelers to acquire Mike Williams, Preston Smith in separate trades ahead of deadline: reports

The Pittsburgh Steelers are loading up for a playoff run.

The Steelers are set to acquire wide receiver Mike Williams from the New York Jets and edge rusher Preston Smith from the Green Bay Packers, according to multiple reports.

The Steelers have been trying to acquire a wide receiver since the offseason. They missed out on Brandon Aiyuk and Davante Adams, and were reportedly nearing a deal for Christian Kirk before he was injured.

The Jets are receiving a 2025 fifth-round pick in the Williams deal, while the Packers are receiving a 2025 seventh-round pick for Smith.

Last season with the Los Angeles Chargers, Williams tore his ACL and signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Jets.

Once the Jets acquired Adams, it seemed Williams would end up being the odd man out, as the receiver room became crowded with Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, and Malachi Corley all in the fold.

With the Jets, Williams caught 12 passes for 166 yards over nine games.

In his career, the 30-year-old has 321 receptions for 4972 yards and 31 touchdowns over eight seasons.

The pairing of Russell Wilson and Williams has the potential to be a good fit. Williams is excellent at bringing in contested catches and Wilson loves to throw the ball deep and give his receivers a chance to make a play.

Williams will be joining a Steelers receiving group that features George Pickens, Calvin Austin III and Van Jefferson.

As for Smith, he has 2.5 sacks in 9 games with the Packers this season. In his 10-year career, the 31-year-old has 68.5 career sacks.

Smith is another weapon in an already fearsome pass rush that includes TJ Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Cameron Heyward.

In his 10-year career, Smith has also been remarkably durable, only missing one game in 2021.

The Steelers are 6-2 and jockeying with the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) for first place in the AFC North.

The Ravens acquired a wide receiver of their own last week, when they brought in former Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson in a trade with the Carolina Panthers.

Williams could make his Steelers debut on Sunday when they take on the Washington Commanders at 1 p.m. ET.

