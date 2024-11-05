Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys to acquire wide receiver Jonathan Mingo from Panthers: reports

The Cowboys sent back a 2025 fourth-round pick

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
close
The Dallas Cowboys are bringing in reinforcements. 

The Cowboys are reportedly finalizing a deal for wide receiver Jonathan Mingo and a 2025 seventh-round pick from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick. 

Mingo was selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. This season, the second-year player has played in nine games, catching 12 passes for 121 yards. 

Jonathan Mingo reacts

Panthers wide receiver Jonathan Mingo after making a catch in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Bob Donnan-USA Today Sports)

The 23-year-old started 14 out of 15 games last season but has seen his playing time diminish this season, only starting five out of nine games. 

Mingo will try and complement CeeDee Lamb and be the offense’s No. 2 wide receiver after the Cowboys placed Brandin Cooks on IR after Week 4 with an infection in his knee. 

Mingo will begin his Cowboys career catching passes from backup quarterback Cooper Rush, as Dak Prescott is likely going to be placed on IR with a hamstring injury.

Jonathan Mingo makes catch

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jonathan Mingo makes a diving catch against the Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images)

Prescott suffered the injury during the Cowboys' 27-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The loss was the Cowboys' third straight, dropping them to 3-5 in the season and leaving them third in the NFC East. 

Rush went 4-1 stepping in for Prescott in 2022 when the quarterback broke his thumb in the Cowboys' opening game. 

Jonathan Mingo makes catch

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jonathan Mingo makes a catch defended by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dax Hill at Bank of America Stadium. (Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images)

Mingo is the second wide receiver the Panthers have traded away, as they sent Diontae Johnson to the Baltimore Ravens last week.

There are also rumors that the Panthers may depart with another receiver, Adam Theilen, before the NFL trade deadline ends at 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.