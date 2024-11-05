Cowboys to acquire wide receiver Jonathan Mingo from Panthers: reports

The Dallas Cowboys are bringing in reinforcements.

The Cowboys are reportedly finalizing a deal for wide receiver Jonathan Mingo and a 2025 seventh-round pick from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick.

Mingo was selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. This season, the second-year player has played in nine games, catching 12 passes for 121 yards.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 23-year-old started 14 out of 15 games last season but has seen his playing time diminish this season, only starting five out of nine games.

Mingo will try and complement CeeDee Lamb and be the offense’s No. 2 wide receiver after the Cowboys placed Brandin Cooks on IR after Week 4 with an infection in his knee.

Mingo will begin his Cowboys career catching passes from backup quarterback Cooper Rush, as Dak Prescott is likely going to be placed on IR with a hamstring injury.

EAGLES LEGENDS LESEAN MCCOY, DESEAN JACKSON ROAST COWBOYS AMID SEASON STRUGGLES: 'BIG TRASH'

Prescott suffered the injury during the Cowboys' 27-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The loss was the Cowboys' third straight, dropping them to 3-5 in the season and leaving them third in the NFC East.

Rush went 4-1 stepping in for Prescott in 2022 when the quarterback broke his thumb in the Cowboys' opening game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mingo is the second wide receiver the Panthers have traded away, as they sent Diontae Johnson to the Baltimore Ravens last week.

There are also rumors that the Panthers may depart with another receiver, Adam Theilen, before the NFL trade deadline ends at 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.