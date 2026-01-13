Steelers' Aaron Rodgers walks out of press conference after defending Mike Tomlin from criticism

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Rodgers walked out of what may be his final postgame press conference after being asked a second straight question about Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

The Steelers were trounced 30-6 by the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card game on Monday night at Acrisure Field. The disappointment in the loss sparked questions about Tomlin’s job security, which has come into question during struggles this season.

Rodgers, 42, spoke at length in support of not just Tomlin, but also his former head coach from his time with the Green Bay Packers, Matt LaFleur.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I mean this league has changed a lot in my 21 years. You know when you hear conversation about the Mike Tomlins of the world, Matt LaFleurs of the world, those are just two of the coaches I’ve played for. And when I first got in the league, there wouldn’t be conversation about whether those guys were on the hot seat," Rodgers told reporters postgame.

"But the way that the league is covered now and the way that there’s snap decisions and the validity given to the Twitter experts and all the experts on TV now who make it seem like they know what the hell they’re talking about. To me, that’s an absolute joke. And for either of those two guys to be on the hot seat is really apropos of where we’re at as a society and a league."

"Because, obviously, Matt’s done a lot of great things in Green Bay, and we had a lot of success. Mike T has had more success than damn near anybody in the league for the last 19–20 years. And more than that though, when you have the right guy and the culture is right, you don’t think about making a change. But there’s a lot of pressure that comes from the outside and obviously that sways decisions from time to time, but it’s not how I would do things and not how the league used to be."

AARON RODGERS RETIREMENT INTRIGUE BEGINS FOLLOWING PLAYOFF LOSS

Rodgers was then asked another question about what he learned from Tomlin this season.

"I’ve answered that a number of times. I’ve talked extensively about how I feel about Mike and I just did in that f---ing answer. Thanks," Rodgers said as he got up from the podium and walked out of the press conference.

The Steelers’ playoff loss was the seventh consecutive defeat in the postseason. The seven-game losing streak under Tomlin tied an NFL record for longest playoff losing streak in league history for a head coach. Former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis is the other coach with seven consecutive playoff defeats.

Rodgers said he would not let the result of the game decide his playing future.

"I’m not going to make any emotional decisions," Rodgers said. "I’m disappointed. It was such a fun year. Obviously, a lot of adversity, but a lot of fun."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The four-time NFL MVP said he is going to get away and have the right conversations before making a decision on his playing future.

In his outstanding career, Rodgers threw for 66,274 passing yards and 527 passing touchdowns in 264 games. He amassed 163 regular-season wins in 257 starts as a quarterback.

Rodgers spent 18 seasons with the Packers, two with the New York Jets and one with the Steelers.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.