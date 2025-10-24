Steelers' Aaron Rodgers says his NFL journey will conclude with Packers when he retires

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, is in the midst of his 21st season.

While he has been productive in his first year with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the 41-year-old is undoubtedly much closer to the sunset of his storied career than the onset. When he decides to put his playing days behind him, Rodgers intends to return to the Packers for a ceremonious reunion.

The Packers drafted Rodgers in 2005, and he spent 18 seasons with the franchise, winning a Super Bowl title along the way.

Rodgers reflected fondly on his time in Green Bay as his former team prepares to visit Pittsburgh Sunday.

"I was there for 18 years," Rodgers said. "Regardless of when I hang it up, that's the bulk of my career. I'll retire a Packer and see what happens after that. I've got a lot of love for the organization [and] my time there.

"They asked this week is it a revenge game or whatever. What do I got to be avenging here? They made me a ton of money. I grew up there, spent some of the best years of my life there. I've got nothing but love for the organization."

The Packers have a history of welcoming back franchise greats who departed and played for other teams later in their careers. Brett Favre spent 16 years of his standout career with Green Bay before later joining the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings.

Favre returned to Green Bay when he was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame in 2015, and his No. 4 jersey was retired.

During a video conference call on Thursday, Rodgers told reporters his "football career starts and will end one day with Green Bay. I've got a lot of love for those memories and a lot of great friends that I still carry with me to this day."

While Rodgers will have the opportunity to reunite with the Packers Sunday night, he admitted he would have preferred to play the game at Lambeau Field.

"This one would mean a lot more if it was in Lambeau, just because of the affection I have for that place and that hallowed ground of Lambeau Field and all the amazing memories that I have there over the years."

In his first six games with the Steelers, Rodgers has thrown for 1,270 yards and 14 touchdowns.

