StaTuesday: Lucroy's legacy with the Brewers

In a mid-April series during the 2010 season, Washington Nationals shortstop Ian Desmond collided with Milwaukee Brewers catcher Gregg Zaun on a play at the plate.

Zaun would continue to play for the Brewers for another month, playing through the pain until he couldn't any longer -- he reinjured it on a swing in May. It turned out Zaun had torn his labrum in his right shoulder and his season, as well as his career, was over.

To take Zaun's place on the roster, the Brewers called up their third-round pick from 2007 -- Jonathan Lucroy.

It took a week or so, but Lucroy quickly became Milwaukee's main catcher, a role he'd hold until being traded to Texas on Monday.

In those seven seasons, Lucroy became arguably the best hitting catcher in Brewers history (as well as one of the top fan favorites).

A two-time time All-Star who twice batted better than .300 in a season, Lucroy tied the club record for doubles with 53 in 2014. He has the most home runs by a catcher in Brewers history and also is tops in batting average, slugging percentage and OPS.

Lucroy's main "competitors" are Charlie Moore and B.J. Surhoff. Like Lucroy, who played some first base and designated hitter, Moore and Surhoff played other positions with the Brewers. Moore would appear in 850 games behind the plate in his 15 seasons in Milwaukee, Lucroy 725 and Surhoff 704. However, for our purposes (because this is how baseball-reference.com spits it out), we use the total career stats for the players, regardless of position, the only caveat being catcher had to be the main position in his career.

In addition to the above-mentioned statistics, among all-time Brewers catchers, Lucroy is third in games, plate appearances, at-bats, runs, hits, doubles, triples, RBI, stolen bases and on-base percentage as well as fourth in walks. Lucroy also recently passed Moore for most strikeouts.

Here's the statistics for every Brewers catcher who played at least 500 games in Milwaukee franchise history:

Player Years G PA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB BA OBP SLG Charlie Moore 1973-86 1283 4358 3926 441 1029 177 42 35 401 51 .262 .320 .355 B.J. Surhoff 1987-95 1102 4304 3884 472 1064 194 24 57 524 102 .274 .323 .380 Jonathan Lucroy 2010-16 805 3137 2838 346 806 157 19 79 387 29 .284 .342 .436 Darrell Porter 1971-76 537 2009 1706 224 391 63 12 54 226 19 .229 .334 .375 Mike Matheny 1994-98 445 1278 1172 100 271 56 4 19 128 6 .231 .278 .334 Ellie Rodriguez 1971-73 325 1152 964 89 246 32 4 3 95 6 .255 .357 .306 Bill Schroeder 1983-88 317 1153 1066 130 262 44 1 51 128 6 .246 .291 .432 Martin Maldonado 2011-16 315 946 844 76 185 29 1 24 99 1 .219 .294 .341 Jason Kendall 2008-09 285 1113 968 94 236 49 4 4 92 15 .244 .329 .315 Damian Miller 2005-07 273 1013 902 103 232 62 1 19 105 1 .257 .324 .391 Jerry McNertney 1969-70* 239 779 706 66 171 29 2 14 77 2 .242 .296 .348 Jesse Levis 1996-2001 237 590 503 56 133 15 1 2 47 2 .264 .360 .310 Buck Martinez 1978-80 234 738 671 59 158 27 1 8 63 2 .235 .271 .314 Henry Blanco 2000-01 197 681 598 62 133 42 3 13 62 3 .222 .303 .368 Chad Moeller 2004-06 196 669 614 57 125 25 2 14 55 0 .204 .257 .319 Raul Casanova 2000-02 188 572 510 44 123 24 3 18 77 1 .241 .311 .406 Charlie O'Brien 1987-90 158 559 486 47 104 26 3 8 55 0 .214 .290 .329

* - The 1969 season was with the Seattle Pilots

So long Jonathan Lucroy. You might be gone, but won't be forgotten. At least in the record book.

