Stars, Oilers players brawl as Game 1 of their Stanley Cup playoffs matchup ends

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs’ Western Conference Final between the Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers started with high intensity and closed the same way on Wednesday night.

An onslaught of power-play goals from Stars players Mike Heiskanen, Mikael Granlund and Matt Duchene in the third period lifted Dallas to a 6-3 win. The Stars, at one point, trailed the Oilers by two goals before marching all the way back for the improbable victory.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

As the horn sounded, several players from the Stars and Oilers mixed it up at center ice. The broadcast caught Edmonton defenseman Corey Perry going after Stars rookie Lian Bischel. Perry appeared to mock the player after officials broke up the scrum.

Dallas left the ice with a 1-0 lead in the series over Edmonton.

Stars head coach Pete DeBoer was happy with how the team was able to take advantage of the power play. Dallas had been 0-for-14 in six playoff games against the Oilers.

"I didn’t feel through 40 minutes that we had made (the Oilers) earn the position they were in. so, guys responded. We got fortunate. We got some power-play goals," DeBoer said. "Happy for our power play. It took a lot of heat last year at this point of the year. it was the difference tonight for us, so it’s great."

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP, POSTSEASON ODDS: PANTHERS, OILERS REMAIN FAVORITES

Dallas became the second team since 1934 to have three power-play goals in the opening six minutes of a playoff period. The New York Rangers did it in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Montreal Canadiens in 2014.

"The first power play we had was a little bit like the rest of our game. Our execution was a little off, we didn’t make great plays with the puck, we didn’t have great support," DeBoer said. "I thought in the third, we came out and we executed. I think you never know when that switch is going to go.

"Obviously, being at home here for this game, we get that first goal, the crowd gets into it, momentum shifts really quickly. That’s the benefit of being at home here for Game 1."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Game 2 is set for Friday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.