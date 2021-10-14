Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NHL
Published

Stars edge Rangers 3-2 on Heiskanen's goal in OT

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Miro Heiskanen scored 1:38 into overtime and the Dallas Stars beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Thursday night to spoil coach Gerard Gallant's home debut.

Heiskanen took a pass from Jamie Benn, swooped in on goalie Igor Shesterkin and buried a high shot to give the Stars a victory in their first game of the season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jacob Peterson and Radek Faksa scored early for Dallas, and Braden Holtby and Anton Khudobin combined to make 31 saves.

Adam Fox and Chris Kreider each had a goal for the Rangers, who lost their season opener Wednesday night at Washington. They've dropped four of their last six home openers.