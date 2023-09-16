Expand / Collapse search
Stanley Cup champ Jaromir Jagr hints at return to pro hockey at age 51: 'Anticipation before the start'

Jagr spent more than two decades in the NHL

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Former NHL player Jaromir Jagr turned 51 this year.

And he took to social media Saturday and strongly suggested he would once against put on a uniform and play in the upcoming season for the Rytiri Kladno Knights. 

Jagr owns the team, a professional franchise in the Czech Republic.

Jaromir Jagr looks on during an NHL game

Jaromir Jagr of the Calgary Flames against the Washington Capitals during the third period at Capital One Arena Nov. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

"Another hockey season has begun. I just read that I played Extraliga for Kladno for the first time 35 years ago. It’s been a minute," Jagr wrote in a translated Facebook post. "But the nervousness, the anticipation before the start. ... This is still the same."

Jagr has played for Kladno the past six seasons. He has owned the franchise for more than a decade. At the age of 50, Jagr was still productive, registering 14 points in 26 games last season.

NHL Jaromir Jagr

Jaromir Jagr of the Calgary Flames warms up before a game Dec. 31, 2017, at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary.  (Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images)

Jagr was born is Kladno, Czechoslovakia, and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to represent his hometown team.

"I would never have been a hockey player if it was not for this town and this club," Jagr told The New York Times in February. "I would be a totally different person. This club and this city made my life. It’s my responsibility to give it back."

Jaromir Jagr with Flames

Jaromir Jagr of the Calgary Flames during the second period of a game against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center Dec. 29, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.  (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Jagr, a two-time Stanley Cup winner, wrapped up his lengthy NHL career after the 2017-18 season when he was with the Calgary Flames. He was 45 when he stepped away from the NHL.

He s scored 766 goals in the NHL and is No. 4 on the league's all-time scoring list.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.