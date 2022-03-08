NHL legend Jaromir Jagr raises money for Ukrainian refugees displaced by Russian invasion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NHL legend Jaromir Jagr is raising money for Ukrainian refugees who have been displaced from their homes following Russia’s invasion, calling on fans to help support "those who need it the most."

Jagr announced on Facebook last week that Kladno's final regular-season game against Sparta was moved to the O2 Arena in Prague – a stadium that seats approximately 18,000 fans – with the hopes of raising money for Ukrainian refugees that have fled to the Czech Republic.

"We would dedicate the proceeds from the entrance fee to Ukrainian families. I would like to make this happen in the O2 arena, because it is a popular and modern arena, where a large number of people can come to help," he wrote in the post on Thursday. "I would like your opinion if you would come to the match and help us in this way those who need it the most at this time."

Kladno, a Czech Extraliga team that Jagr owns and plays for, has played this season’s home games at the Rocknet Arena in Chomutov as their stadium undergoes renovations, according to NHL.com. Rocknet Arena has a capacity of around 5,200.

Jagr announced before Tuesday’s game that all the tickets had sold out but fans still interested in donating could purchase virtual tickets.

"I am terribly sorry to see mothers and children say goodbye to their fathers, take one bag and have to leave their country while fathers go to war and do not know if they will ever see their loved ones again," Jagr said after the game, via the team's website.

"There were some scores on the board today after the match, but I think they are all winners. Today it was something other than points on the table and I'm glad that people understand."

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced Tuesday that the league would be donating $68,000 to Jagr’s fundraising efforts – 68 in honor of his No. 68 jersey.

"For three decades we have marveled at your talent, dedication and passion for our game. Tonight we salute your generous heart and commitment to improve the lives of those displaced from their homes," Bettman said. "The National Hockey League is proud to support you and the great Czech fans in this effort."

Jagr’s jersey number is among the most recognizable in hockey but the significance of it is especially important. He picked that number to remember 1968, the year the Soviet Union invaded Czechoslovakia to quell the Prague Spring reforms.