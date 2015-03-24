Stanford comes calling on No. 9 Texas

Austin, TX (SportsNetwork.com) - The ninth-ranked Texas Longhorns take aim at their fourth straight win and 11th of the season as they entertain the Stanford Cardinal at the Erwin Center on Tuesday evening.

Stanford recently had a modest two-game win streak halted in a 79-77 loss at BYU, the setback dropping the team to 6-3 on the season. Overall, the Cardinal have split their last six games after beginning the season at 3-0. Following this clash, Stanford will return home for three straight, which will include its Pac-12 Conference opener versus Washington State on Jan. 2.

Texas has sprinted out to a 10-1 start, with its lone setback coming against top-ranked Kentucky on Dec. 5 (63-51). Since then, the Longhorns have reeled off three straight victories, the most recent of which being a 78-68 verdict at home against Long Beach State on Saturday. This bout marks the fourth installment in the team's current five-game homestand, and it hosts Rice next Monday before taking to the road to play its Big 12 Conference lid lifter at Texas Tech on Jan. 3.

Texas leads the series with Stanford, 2-1, with the last meeting going to the Longhorns during the 2008 NCAA Tournament, 82-62.

Stanford shot the ball well in its recent clash with BYU, draining 48.5 percent of its field goal attempts, which included a 6-of-15 showing from 3- point range, but the Cardinal committed 24 personal fouls, allowing the Cougars to outscore them at the free-throw line, 21-7. Chasson Randle matched BYU's Tyler Haws for the game-high with 24 points, while Stefan Nastic tallied 20 and Reid Travis 15 for Stanford in the losing cause.

Randle is shooting only 39.6 percent from the floor this season, but he still leads the team in scoring with 18.9 ppg. Nastic is next with 15.1 ppg, and he grabs 7.2 rpg to follow right behind Anthony Brown (7.3 rpg), who is also averaging double figures in the scoring column with 12.6 ppg. As a team, the Cardinal puts up 72.8 ppg while allowing 64.0 ppg, and it also owns favorable margins in both rebounding (+6.4) and turnovers (+1.0).

As has been the case in almost every game this season, Texas played well at both ends of the court in the recent win over Long Beach State. The Longhorns made good on 52.8 percent of their field goal attempts, while holding the 49ers to just 38.7 percent. In all, five UT players scored in double figures, led by Javan Felix with 17 points. Connor Lammert notched a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds for the 'Horns, who used a 34-22 edge in points in the paint, and a 23-15 edge in bench scoring to aid in the victory.

Texas is outscoring its opponents by nearly 20 points per game, netting 72.9 ppg while permitting a mere 53.4 ppg. Isaiah Taylor paces the squad with 15 points and 3.0 assists per outing, while Holmes racks up 12.5 points and 6.9 caroms per contest. Myles Turner comes off the bench to contribute 11.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. UT's defense allows for its opponents to convert only 31.4 percent of their total shots, which includes a dismal 27.9 percent showing from long range. Factor in the Longhorns' national-best +15.6 rebounding margin and it's not difficult to see why they are off to such a tremendous start.