St. Louis Blues bettor wins big after placing $400 wager on team to win Stanley Cup early in season

Wednesday night was kind to most St. Louis Blues fans -- but it was even better for one bettor.

A fan who bet $400 on the team in January to win the Stanley Cup -- when the 22-22-5 Blues had 400-1 odds -- ended up with a huge payday,

After the bet was placed, the Blues went on a legendary run, losing one game in regulation in February, losing four games in regulation in March and winning three of four games in April to make the playoffs.

St. Louis then upset the Winnipeg Jets in the first round, defeated the Dallas Stars in the conference semifinals and beat the San Jose Sharks in the conference final to make the Stanley Cup Final.

When the Blues won Game 7 against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, what appeared to be an insane bet for Berry paid off to the tune of $100,000.

"You know it's so funny, it's like I never in a million years thought I would be watching a game where I either am a $100,000 victor or I'm walking away with my tail between my legs,” he told The Action Network before Game 7. “But, I've got all faith in these guys, I still think they're gonna do it, they're a better road team so tonight's gonna be an emotional roller coaster. You'll probably see me in tears either way.”

The Action Network’s Darren Rovell later tweeted a video showing Berry celebrating with friends.

Berry later tweeted: “Yesssss. So proud of the Blues, the fans, the city of STL, as well as Paris casino for paying me out shortly. LETS GO BLUES!”