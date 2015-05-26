Spurs, Wizards jump it up in DC

(SportsNetwork.com) - The San Antonio Spurs have won two straight, but face a stiff challenge Tuesday night when they visit the Verizon Center to meet the Washington Wizards.

The Spurs have seemingly got their act together over the last two weeks. They've won four of their last five, although three of those victories came at home.

On Saturday, the defending champions began a three-game trek with a 108-93 triumph over the hapless Minnesota Timberwolves.

Austin Daye posted 22 points in a rare spot start, helping the Spurs to victory. Daye shot 8-for-13 and pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds in his second start of the season to lead six Spurs in double figures.

Patty Mills gave 19 points off the bench and Tim Duncan shot 5-for-6 for 13 points in limited minutes.

"We needed someone to step up...and we got a great boost from (Daye)," Duncan said. "He played with a lot of confidence."

Tony Parker and Cory Joseph netted 12 points apiece and Boris Diaw had 11 for San Antonio, which was without Kawhi Leonard (hand) for the 13th straight game. Manu Ginobili also sat out with a back injury after playing just 10 minutes in Friday's win over Phoenix. Ginobili is listed as out for Tuesday's tilt.

The Spurs have won four of their last five games, but are just 8-8 without Leonard this season.

San Antonio will visit Charlotte on Wednesday to close its trip.

The Wizards had a three-game winning streak come to a screeching halt. On Sunday, the Eastern Conference-leading Atlanta Hawks thrashed the Wiz, 120-89, at Philips Arena.

John Wall paced the Wizards with 15 points and eight assists, but he committed eight of the Wizards' 20 turnovers. Atlanta turned the ball over just nine times as a team.

Washington coach Randy Wittman said the team put itself "behind the eight- ball" with the turnovers.

Nene finished with 14, followed by 13 from Kevin Seraphin off the bench. Bradley Beal had 12 points, Paul Pierce managed 11 and Marcin Gortat posted 10 points.

"Whenever you've got 20 turnovers, it's hard to win a game, no matter who you're playing," said Beal. "They're all in sync. They're all in unison. Their help defense is tremendous. We have do a better job of taking advantage of what they give us."

With their loss in San Antonio on Jan. 3, the Wizards have dropped 17 straight to the Spurs, including seven in a row as the host. The last time Washington beat the Spurs was Nov. 12, 2005.