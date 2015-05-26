Spurs hand Magic 10th straight loss

San Antonio, TX (SportsNetwork.com) - Tim Duncan contributed 26 points and 10 rebounds to the San Antonio Spurs' 110-103 win over the scuffling Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.

Kawhi Leonard scored 18 points with five rebounds and five assists, and Tony Parker added 15 points for San Antonio, which has won four of its last five games.

Nikola Vucevic had 25 points with 13 rebounds and Tobias Harris chipped in 23 points and 10 boards for the Magic, who have lost 10 straight games overall.

"Overall we gave a great effort out there tonight," Harris said. "Everybody was locked in. (We) had a lot of energy."

Orlando, which is now 4-23 all-time in San Antonio, has also dropped its last six games in the Alamo City.

The Magic led by two late in the third after an Evan Fournier layup, but Marco Belinelli buried a pair of 3-pointers to give the Spurs a 78-74 lead entering the fourth.

It remained close in the final quarter, as Willie Green capped an 8-0 for Orlando with consecutive 3s that brought the visitors within one. Duncan followed with a three-point play, however, and the two teams then went back- and-forth the rest of the way.

Victor Oladipo made two free throws to cut the deficit back to two for the Magic, but Diaw banked one in to keep it a two-possession game.

Oladipo had an answer at the other end, though, with a layup that made it a 105-103 deficit with 38.9 seconds left. Manu Ginobili, who had 13 points with a team-high 10 assists, then found Parker for a 3-pointer that sealed it for the Spurs.

"We need the wins. We want to secure that playoff spot, but we really want to improve," Ginobili said. "At this point, we are not playing well enough to be there."

The Magic jumped out to an early lead, but were held scoreless over the final 3:54 of the first quarter. Patty Mills nailed a pair of 3s as part of a 10-0 run to end the frame which cut San Antonio's deficit to 25-24 entering the second.

The Spurs continued their roll in the second, opening the quarter on a 9-3 run, and led 51-44 at the half.

Game Notes

San Antonio shot 52.4 percent from the floor, while Orlando made 50 percent of its shots ... Oladipo and Elfrid Payton, who was named January's Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month, each finished with 14 points ... Leonard had a game-high four steals ... Orlando held a 16-7 edge on the fastbreak.