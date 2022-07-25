Spurs' Gregg Popovich at social justice summit: 'I live in a country I did not know exists'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is never one to shy away from touching on hot button issues and giving his own hot take about the state of the country.

Popovich was in New York City on Saturday and spoke at Jay-Z’s social justice summit. The event honored attorney Barry Scheck for his work on the Innocence Project.

During his speech, Popovich said he did not know there were racists "to this level" in the U.S.

"This is the country we live in. I don’t have the answers, but it pisses me off. It hurts me. It confounds me. And I wonder where the hell will I live? I live in a country I did not know exists. I knew there were racists, I understand that. But I had no idea it was to this level, and that the injustice and the seeking of power was so rampant that we are in the position we’re in now," he said.

Popovich has made his political stances quite clear over the last five years.

He has routinely slammed former President Trump and other Republican politicians over their policies.

In 2020, he supported the vote in Austin to reduce the police budget and called Trump "obviously racist" and called those who did not understand the Black Lives Matter movement "just ignorant."

In February 2021, he called a second Trump impeachment a "good move" following the Capitol riots. He slammed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in March 2021 for lifting mask mandates and later that year likened Christopher Columbus to Adolph Hitler.

Aside from that, Popovich has led the Spurs to five NBA championships. He’s also the all-time regular-season wins leader with 1,344 victories under his belt.