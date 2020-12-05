Spurs' DeMar DeRozan chased intruder out of home; suspect was targeting Kylie Jenner's house: report

San Antonio Spurs star DeMar DeRozan reportedly had a scare at his home in California last month.

DeRozan had to chase out a man who allegedly broke into his home near Los Angeles on Nov. 19, TMZ Sports reported Saturday. The man reportedly got up to the play area where at least one of DeRozan’s kids was before confronting the intruder and chasing the man out of his home.

According to TMZ Sports, the man left the premises only to return later attempting to get back into the gated community where DeRozan lives.

The suspect, who was not identified, told police that he wasn’t trying to get into DeRozan's home but was targeting Kylie Jenner’s house and made a mistake, TMZ Sports reported. The suspect was charged with a felony count of burglary and given a restraining order.

DeRozan was asked about the incident in his virtual media scrum with reporters later Saturday, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

“Yeah, everything is good. I grew up in Compton, California. I’ve been through worse,” he said.

The California native attended USC before turning pro and playing several seasons with the Toronto Raptors. He was traded to the Spurs prior to the start of the 2018-19 season as part of the Kawhi Leonard package to the Raptors.