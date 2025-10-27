Sports Equinox fueling big bets

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It's called a sports equinox, and it's happening once in 2025, on Monday, October 27.

It's a rare day when all four major U.S. Sports leagues: the National Football League, Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association, and the National Hockey League, all have games scheduled.

"That day, you have ten NBA games. You have two NHL games. You have a Monday Night Football game, and then you're gonna have game three of the World Series," says Bookies.com Senior Betting Analyst Bill Speros.

Adding to the excitement is the possibility of seeing some of the top athletes from each league play at the same time.

"There'll be a period of time come Monday night, that within the span of an hour, you'll get to see Shohei Ohtani, Patrick Mahomes, Sidney Crosby, and Steph Curry all play," says Speros.

And analysts say this action can be fun for those looking to place bets.

"You can do cross-sport prop wagers. So, you could do a wager perhaps on Shohei Ohtani, how many hits he may get.... With Patrick Mahomes, you might want to do his over-under on yards or completions. With Crosby, it might be will he get a goal or an assist? And with Steph Curry, maybe it's over/under his point total or his assist total," says Speros.

Meanwhile, the interest in legal sports betting is also helping to increase ratings for many games.

"Every week, they're breaking records. And those numbers are driven in huge part by gambling," says Speros.

And when it comes to responsibly placing wagers, experts advise going through a legally licensed sportsbook or online betting site.