Spain beat England thanks to Mario Gaspar wonder-goal

ALICANTE, Spain -- Mario Gaspar scored with a remarkable spinning volley from the top of the area to lead Spain to a 2-0 win over England in a friendly on Friday.

After a high pass by Cesc Fabregas in the 71st minute, Gaspar swiveled his body and struck a right-footed volley to send the ball into the top corner past England goalkeeper Joe Hart, who could only watch it fly over his outstretched arms.

Santi Cazorla sealed Spain's victory with a low shot from outside the area in the 84th.

The result put an end to England's 14-game unbeaten streak, which dated back to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. It had won 12 games, including all 10 in Euro 2016 qualifying, and drawn twice, in friendlies against Italy and Ireland this year.

The game in the southeastern city of Alicante featured two teams that will be under the spotlight at next year's European Championship - with Spain bidding for a third consecutive European title and England hoping to build on its impressive run in qualifying.

Both squads were depleted by injuries, though, and couldn't fully measure up to expectations. Spain coach Vicente Del Bosque was missing Sergio Ramos, Francisco ''Isco'' Alarcon, David Silva, Juanfran Torres and Dani Carvajal, among others, while England manager Roy Hodgson was without forwards Theo Walcott, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Daniel Sturridge and Danny Welbeck and chose not to start Wayne Rooney.

To make things worse for Del Bosque, midfielder Thiago Alcantara had to be substituted because of an injury in the 25th.

Both teams play top sides again on Tuesday, with Spain traveling to face Belgium in Brussels and England hosting France in London for its final game of the year.

England will also play Germany and the Netherlands in March, while Spain will face Italy and Romania that same month in preparations for Euro 2016.