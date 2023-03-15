Son of interim Flyers GM accused of pushing disabled student's wheelchair down stairs

The son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Daniel Briere was accused Tuesday of throwing a wheelchair belonging to a disabled student down the stairs at a bar.

Surveillance footage of the incident appeared to show Mercyhurst University student-athlete Carson Briere walking up a flight of stairs and talking to another man. He then appeared to take a wheelchair that was at the top of the stairs and rolled it down before walking back into the bar.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Carson Briere plays hockey for the Mercyhurst Lakers. He played 30 games for the team during the 2022-23 season and scored five goals and recorded eight assists.

The university said an incident involving a student was being investigated after firestorm on social media began.

NHL'S ANIMATED BROADCAST OF RANGERS-CAPITALS TURNING HEADS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

"Late this afternoon, Mercyhurst University became aware of a disturbing video in which one of our student-athletes is seen pushing an unoccupied wheeler chair down a flight of stairs at a local establishment," the school said in reply to Julia Zukowski, who initially shared the video on Twitter.

"Our Office of Student Conduct and Department of Police and Safety are investigating."

The disabled student had to be "physically carried" down the stairs, Zukowski later shared.

The Flyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Daniel Briere was named the Flyers’ interim general manager last week after Chuck Fletcher was dismissed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He played for the Flyers, Phoenix Coyotes, Buffalo Sabres, Montreal Canadiens and Colorado Avalanche from 1997 to 2015.