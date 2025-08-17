SMU coach calls ESPN rankings system 'rigged' after latest Football Power Index update

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

SMU head football coach Rhett Lashlee is doubling down on his belief that ESPN favorites certain conferences with their rankings.

ESPN released its first Football Power Index rankings in June. The Mustangs came out as No. 20 among college football teams entering the 2025 season, though ACC teams like Miami (No. 9) and Clemson (No. 11) were higher on the list.

The Football Power Index is a "measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward for the rest of the season."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Now, ESPN updated those rankings on Friday, and the Mustangs, coming off a surprise College Football Playoff trip after going 11-3 last season, only moved up one spot to No. 19. Miami and Clemson, though, took a tumble to No. 17 and No. 16 respectively.

This led Lashlee to call ESPN’s ranking system a farce.

ARCH MANNING, TEXAS SIT ATOP PRESEASON AP COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL

"Because the whole thing is rigged," he wrote on X.

Lashlee was also vocal during last season, where he questioned his belief that the ACC and the Big 12 were disrespected compared to the Big Ten and the SEC, calling the latter "top-heavy."

"There’s other leagues that claim depth," Lashlee said, per the New York Post. "The SEC has had the same six schools win the championship since 1964. Same six. Not a single one has been different since 1964. That’s top-heavy to me. That’s not depth."

Lashlee clearly doesn’t just believe in his Mustangs to have more success heading into 2025, but he wants some more respect for the schools he’ll be going up against.

Clemson, led by veteran head coach Dabo Swinney, was the school that beat SMU during the 2024 ACC Championship, 34-31, though Lashlee’s group was the favorite in the tilt at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lashlee’s quest to lead his Mustangs to more success in 2025 begins with their first game against East Texas A&M on Aug. 30.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.