Slumping Mets demote Davis

Following a fifth straight loss to the league-worst Miami Marlins, the New York Mets have decided to shake things up.

After getting swept for the second consecutive weekend to their division rivals, the Mets demoted three players Sunday, including struggling first baseman Ike Davis.

The drawn out, long awaited demotion finally came for Davis, who is batting a sluggish .161 on the season with five homers and 16 RBI in 55 games.

The 26-year-old Arizona State product got off to a similar start last season before bouncing back to finish with a team-best 32 home runs and 90 RBI, but with the Mets wallowing at 23-35 on the season, management thought a change of scenery was best for their once promising young slugger.

Davis will report to Triple-A Las Vegas, and will be joined by outfielder Mike Baxter and relief pitcher Robert Carson, who were also optioned on Sunday.

Baxter went 0-for-4 in Sunday's 8-4 extra innings loss to Miami and is batting just .212 with four RBI on the season. Carson served up a home run in the 10th inning and holds an 8.50 ERA in 13 appearances.

New York also announced that the team selected the contract of infielder Josh Satin from Las Vegas, recalled outfielder Collin Cowgill and recalled pitcher Josh Edgin, also from Las Vegas, for Tuesday's opener of a three-game series versus St. Louis.

Satin, 28, is hitting .306 with nine home runs and 32 RBI in 58 games for Las Vegas.

Cowgill and Edgin both made the Mets' Opening Day roster, with Cowgill hitting .157 with two homers and eight RBI over 19 games and Edgin compiling a 0-1 record and 9.64 ERA in 11 games.