Slumping Aaron Judge hears boos from Yankees fans: 'I gotta play better'

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge heard the frustrations from the faithful at Yankee Stadium on Friday in the midst of a 4-2 extra-innings loss to the Cleveland Guardians.

Judge finished the day 0-for-5 with four strikeouts and moved to 0-for-7 with a walk against the Guardians through the first two games of their American League Division Series. After the game, the record-breaking home run hitter was asked about the boos that came for him.

"Nothing I can do," Judge told reporters after the game of the boos. "I gotta play better, that’s what it comes down to. Didn’t do the job tonight. Especially as the lead-off hitter, I gotta get on base. I gotta make something happen on the base paths, and I didn’t do that tonight."

Expectations have been high for Judge, who hit an AL-record 62 home runs. The hope was that he could also do it in the postseason and be a main part in the Yankees’ pursuit of the World Series title.

The team may have been off just in general.

Guardian pitchers struck out Yankee batters a total of 15 times. Cleveland starter Shane Bieber struck out seven in 5-2/3 innings, allowing two runs on five hits in the win.

Heading into extra innings tied 2-2, the Guardians' Jose Ramirez smacked a bloop shot on the third base side off pitcher Jameson Taillon that fell in between third baseman Josh Donaldson and outfielder Oswaldo Cabrera. Donaldson then fired it off the mark to second base. Ramirez hustled to reach third. His hit was ruled a double and an error.

Oscar Gonzalez then singled to plate Ramirez, which turned out to be the go-ahead run. Josh Naylor then doubled to score Gonzalez to lead 4-2.

In the bottom of the 10th, Donaldson was able to walk to get on base, but the Yankees were unable to score. Emmanuel Clase picked up the win after 2-1/3 innings of shutout baseball.

The series is tied at one game apiece. Game 3 is set for Saturday night in Cleveland at 7:37 p.m. ET.