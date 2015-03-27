Sleepless in Seattle: Red Sox aim for first win of road trip

Another day, another loss for the Boston Red Sox on their nine-game road trip out west.

Something has to give for the Red Sox when they continue a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners Tuesday at Safeco Field. The season-high losing streak reached seven games for the Red Sox in Monday's 4-1 setback, as Clay Buchholz suffered the loss for giving up all four runs, three of which were earned, in seven innings.

"I felt fine. As the game went on, I felt better," Buchholz said on Boston's official website. "Throwing the pitches in [the fourth] inning sort of made my pitch count jump up a little bit, but in the sixth and seventh inning I felt as good or better than I did at the beginning of the game."

Cody Ross drove in the club's only run and both Dustin Pedroia and Ryan Kalish ended with two hits. Pedroia extended his hitting streak to 14 games and recorded the 1,000th hit of his career.

The Red Sox were swept by the Angels and Athletics prior to the opener with Seattle, and have been outscored 58-16 so far on the trek. They are winless in eight straight away from Fenway Park -- the longest single-season slide since dropping 10 straight as the guest from Aug. 25-Sept. 29, 2001. Boston lost 10 in a row on the from Sept. 28, 2010-April 19, 2011.

Boston is a season-high 12 games under .500 and will give left-hander Jon Lester a chance to halt the losing streak this evening. Lester had a personal three-start winning streak halted in a 5-2 loss at Anaheim on Thursday and gave up five runs and nine hits in eight frames.

Lester is 8-11 with a 5.01 earned run average in 27 starts and beat Seattle back on May 14 with a complete-game performance. He is 3-2 with a 3.48 ERA in eight career starts against the Mariners.

Seattle has won two in a row and five of eight games, and received a boost from starting pitcher Jason Vargas, who held the Red Sox to a run in seven innings of work.

"The last couple starts have been a little rough on him, but he was back to his normal self today, which was good to see," Seattle manager Eric Wedge said. "I probably could have sent him back out for the eighth inning, but with his last couple outings, I felt like that was enough for him."

John Jaso and Justin Smoak each drove in a run and Miguel Olivo recorded a pair of hits for the Mariners, who are 2-2 so far on a nine-game homestand and will host Oakland for three games later in the week.

Blake Beavan looks to pitch Seattle to a series win tonight and has won six of his last eight decisions. He threw seven innings of two-run ball in a 5-4 victory at Minnesota on Thursday and improved to 9-8 with a 4.95 ERA in 21 starts this season.

Beavan, a right-hander, lost to the Red Sox on May 15 and is 0-3 with a 6.35 ERA in three career starts against them.

Boston has won four of seven matchups with Seattle this season.