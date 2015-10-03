Singing the blues? Georgia's band not taking the field due to the weather

The biggest matchup of the day in the SEC pits East frontrunner Georgia against West powerhouse Alabama in a game that could have major playoff implications for both teams. One obstacle both teams will have to overcome? The weather.

In fact, the forecast is calling for 100 percent chance of heavy rain and the field is expected to be so bad, Georgia's band has decided not to take the field during the game:

The weather may very well play a critical factor in the outcome of this game, but at least the band is doing their part to ensure the players on the field have the best surface possible to play on.

