Singer seemingly takes swipe at Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime show: 'They need me'

R&B artist Chris Brown appeared to throw his hat into the ring for Super Bowl halftime performer consideration on Sunday night as Bad Bunny’s show appeared to divide viewers on social media.

Brown seemingly reacted to the Puerto Rican star’s performance, which took place during Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

"I think it’s safe to say … they need me!" he wrote in a post on his Instagram Stories.

Bad Bunny’s performance fell flat with President Donald Trump, who made his opinion on the show known through a Truth Social post.

BAD BUNNY'S SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW IGNITES TRUMP'S FURY, DIVIDES VIEWERS

"The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence. Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"This ‘Show’ is just a ‘slap in the face’ to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History! There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD — And, by the way, the NFL should immediately replace its ridiculous new Kickoff Rule. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Others lamented that the entire performance was in Spanish.

Sports stars like J.J. Watt and Jalen Brunson expressed support for the show. Watt called it a "vibe" despite not being able to understand Bad Bunny. Brunson thanked the singer for the performance.

Super Bowl LXI will take place on Feb. 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.