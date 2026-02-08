Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Super Bowl LX

Singer seemingly takes swipe at Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime show: 'They need me'

Bad Bunny's performance drew criticism from President Trump

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
TPUSA says 'All-American' halftime show will be back IN 2027 Video

TPUSA says 'All-American' halftime show will be back IN 2027

Turning Point USA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet discusses the success of their patriotic counter-programming to the NFL’s Bad Bunny halftime set.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

R&B artist Chris Brown appeared to throw his hat into the ring for Super Bowl halftime performer consideration on Sunday night as Bad Bunny’s show appeared to divide viewers on social media.

Brown seemingly reacted to the Puerto Rican star’s performance, which took place during Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Chris Brown in Arizona

Chris Brown performs on stage during his BREEZY BOWL XX tour at Chase Field on Sept. 11, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (John Medina/Getty Images)

"I think it’s safe to say … they need me!" he wrote in a post on his Instagram Stories.

Bad Bunny’s performance fell flat with President Donald Trump, who made his opinion on the show known through a Truth Social post.

BAD BUNNY'S SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW IGNITES TRUMP'S FURY, DIVIDES VIEWERS

Bad Bunny on stage with Lady Gaga

Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga perform the halftime show in Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium on Feb. 8, 2026. (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

"The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence. Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"This ‘Show’ is just a ‘slap in the face’ to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History! There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD — And, by the way, the NFL should immediately replace its ridiculous new Kickoff Rule. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Others lamented that the entire performance was in Spanish.

Bad Bunny on a lightpole

Bad Bunny performs during the Half Time show in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium on Feb. 8, 2026. (Darren Yamashita/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Sports stars like J.J. Watt and Jalen Brunson expressed support for the show. Watt called it a "vibe" despite not being able to understand Bad Bunny. Brunson thanked the singer for the performance.

Super Bowl LXI will take place on Feb. 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue