Chicago Bears

Simone Biles shares two-word message amid backlash over Packers jacket

Biles wore a Packers-themed jacket to the Bears' preseason game on Saturday

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles isn’t shying away from the backlash she received on social media over the weekend after she appeared on the sidelines of the Chicago Bears’ preseason game sporting an outfit representing the team’s division rival. 

Biles, 27, was at Soldier Field on Saturday supporting her husband, Bears safety Jonathan Owens, after returning from her widely successful trip at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. 

Simone Biles sidelines

Simone Biles married Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens in April 2023.  (Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

But fans on social media ripped the American gymnast for wearing a jacket that depicted Owens during his time with the Green Bay Packers – the team’s NFC North rival.  

"Simone Biles should be stripped of all her medals after wearing Packers gear while cheering for the Bears," one user wrote in a post on X. "Yeah yeah I get it, her husband played for the Packers and it’s an Owens themed jacket, but this is just wrong."

Simone Biles sidelines

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles watches the Bears warm up before a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 17, 2024, at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

But Biles has seemingly blocked out the noise. 

On Sunday, she posted a series of pictures of herself wearing the jacket with a simple message: "Bear down," a reference to the team’s motto. 

Seemingly taking no issue with the jacket, Owens shared his wife’s post to his Instagram stories and commented on her post with two hearts – one blue and one orange. 

While Bears’ fans might not be over the fashion faux pas, Packers fans rejoiced on social media.

"Love that you still have a Packers Jacket on," one user commented on Instagram. "We miss you in Wisconsin!"  

Simone Biles waves

Simone Biles walks to the field prior to the Bears' preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, at Soldier Field on Aug. 17, 2024, in Chicago. (Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

Owens signed a two-year contract with the Bears in March after spending one season with the Packers. He and Biles wed in April 2023. 

