Simone Biles shares two-word message amid backlash over Packers jacket

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles isn’t shying away from the backlash she received on social media over the weekend after she appeared on the sidelines of the Chicago Bears’ preseason game sporting an outfit representing the team’s division rival.

Biles, 27, was at Soldier Field on Saturday supporting her husband, Bears safety Jonathan Owens, after returning from her widely successful trip at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

But fans on social media ripped the American gymnast for wearing a jacket that depicted Owens during his time with the Green Bay Packers – the team’s NFC North rival.

"Simone Biles should be stripped of all her medals after wearing Packers gear while cheering for the Bears," one user wrote in a post on X. "Yeah yeah I get it, her husband played for the Packers and it’s an Owens themed jacket, but this is just wrong."

But Biles has seemingly blocked out the noise.

On Sunday, she posted a series of pictures of herself wearing the jacket with a simple message: "Bear down," a reference to the team’s motto.

Seemingly taking no issue with the jacket, Owens shared his wife’s post to his Instagram stories and commented on her post with two hearts – one blue and one orange.

While Bears’ fans might not be over the fashion faux pas, Packers fans rejoiced on social media.

"Love that you still have a Packers Jacket on," one user commented on Instagram. "We miss you in Wisconsin!"

Owens signed a two-year contract with the Bears in March after spending one season with the Packers. He and Biles wed in April 2023.