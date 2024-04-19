Expand / Collapse search
Simone Biles responds to backlash and TikTok trends after NFL husband's viral interview: 'I broke down'

In a viral interview clip from December, Biles' husband Jonathan Owens claimed that he 'didn't know who she was' when they first matched on a celebrity dating app

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Simone Biles is standing up for her man. 

The Olympian recently opened up about the viral interview featuring her NFL husband, Jonathan Owens. 

In the interview on the podcast "The Pivot" in December, Owens made some comments that rubbed people the wrong way, like sharing that he "didn't know who she was" when he and Biles first connected online, through the celebrity dating app Raya. 

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles at basketball game

Simone Biles was recently on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, where she set the record straight about her husband's previous comments. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

"When she won the Olympics, I was in college, and we didn’t have NBC, we didn’t have Olympics channels, and we’re in camp. So I’m not paying attention to— I never would have had a moment to where I would have watched," Owens said on the podcast. 

This interview quickly went viral, and even sparked a social media trend where girls would ask their husbands and boyfriends if they knew who Biles was. The men that were asked in these viral videos knew who Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, was.

During Biles' appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast on Wednesday, the gymnast spoke out about the viral interview.

"I was in the room. I was sitting on the chair, you just couldn't see me on the videos. I was there for the whole entire video," Biles said. After initially sitting through the interview, she said she "was feeling great" about it. That was until she started to check social media after the interview went live. 

"I thought everything was okay, and then I go on Twitter and everybody's like, ‘divorce this man, he's mean,'" Biles said on the podcast, noting that the public got it all wrong. "He's the sweetest, he praises the ground that I walk on. Truly, I've never met a man like him."

Simone Biles poses for a photo

Olympian Simone Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens, claimed that he "didn't know who she was" when they first matched on the celebrity dating app Raya. (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

"He never said I wasn't a catch. He said he was a catch, because he is. I've never met a man like him," she went on to explain. 

At first, Biles thought the public's reaction to her husband's interview was "hilarious," but their comments weren't funny for long. 

"I thought it was hilarious at first, and then they hurt my feelings, and then one night I broke down," Biles said. "You don't know him. You don't know who he is, and if anybody's met him they know he's the sweetest guy and will do anything for anybody."

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles

Jonathan Owens is an NFL safety. He and Biles got married in April 2023.  (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the podcast, Biles talked about her interest in competing in the Olympics this year, after pulling out of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 after getting the "twisties." 

Biles is currently training for a potential return to the Summer Olympics in Paris, which kick off in July.

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 