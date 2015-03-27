Silver Stars sign rookie Morrison

The San Antonio Silver Stars signed Chilean center Ziomara Morrison on Monday.

"We are excited about Ziomara coming to San Antonio," said San Antonio head coach and general manager Dan Hughes. "She is a gifted rebounder and a talented young post player."

Ziomara will be making her WNBA debut with the Silver Stars after playing with Spain's Burgos for the past five seasons. She helped Burgos to the Spanish LFB Group B title last year, averaging 15.0 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.