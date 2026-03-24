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WWE

Sid Eudy to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame

Eudy will enter the class of 2026 as a legacy member

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Sid Eudy went by many monikers during his professional wrestling career, but the late champion will forever be immortalized next month as a WWE Hall of Famer.

The WWE announced that Eudy will go into the Hall of Fame as a legacy member. The class of 2026 already includes Stephanie McMahon, AJ Styles, Demolition and Dennis Rodman.

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Sid Eudy in March 1997

Sid Eudy, also known as Sid during his career with WWE, makes his entrance during "Monday Night RAW" at DCU Center on March 10, 1997 in Worcester, Massachusetts. (WWE/Getty Images)

"Known as ‘The Master and Ruler of the World’, Sid’s reputation as one of the toughest and most visually captivating Superstars cemented his legacy in WWE, and he will now take his rightful place amongst his fellow legends in the WWE Hall of Fame," WWE said in a news release.

Eudy wrestled under different names, including Sid, Sid Eudy, Sid Justice, Sid Steele, Sid Vicious, Sycho Sid, Vicious Warriors and Lord Humongous. He performed in WWE when it was still the World Wrestling Federation, World Championship Wrestling (WCW), the United States Wrestling Association, Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) and on the indies.

Sid Eudy in Maine in 1995

Sid Eudy, also known as Sid during his career with WWE, looks on during Superstars of Wrestling at Portland Civic Center on August 19, 1995 in Portland, Maine. (WWE/Getty Images)

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Despite injuries, Eudy still managed to reach the upper echelons of some of the promotions he worked for. He was a two-time WWF champion, a two-time WCW heavyweight champion and a WCW U.S. champion.

He had iconic feuds with Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, Goldberg, Booker T and Sting. After a devastating injury in 2001, Eudy would wrestle sparingly at several different promotions. He returned to WWE for "Monday Night RAW" in 2012.

Eudy later died of cancer at age 63 in 2024.

Sid Vicious poses for a picture

Sid Vicious poses for a photo. (WWE)

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"No matter which moniker you knew him by, Sid’s intensity was palpable across the ring and through your TV screen," WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque wrote in a post on X. "A multi-time champion in @WWE and WCW, and a two-time #WrestleMania main event, it’s a pleasure to announce that he will take his rightful place in the 2026 Legacy Class of the #WWEHOF."

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Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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