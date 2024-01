Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A Buffalo Bills fan did not want to wait until Monday to spread some cheer ahead of his team’s wild-card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The fan was seen in a video at Highmark Stadium taking a break from shoveling the snow, taking his shirt off and sliding down the chute he was supposed to be putting the snow in. The man’s fellow snow shovelers laughed as everyone went back to work.

The Bills-Steelers game was set for Sunday afternoon, but it was pushed back to Monday because of the dangerous snowy weather that came through the area. Bills fans were asked to flock to Highmark Stadium to help shovel the snow while being compensated about $20 per hour.

The storm was projected to dump 1 to 3 feet of snow over the weekend. Most of Erie County, New York, was under a travel ban until Monday morning. Steelers players arrived in New York on Sunday and started their prep work for the playoff game.

Eric Wood, a former Bills center, recalled to The Associated Press his first time experiencing a dangerous lake-effect storm in Buffalo. The storm occurred in November 2014.

Wood was among the Bills players stuck in the Buffalo area and needed to be transported to the team’s facility by snowmobile before being bused to the airport for Detroit as their game against the New York Jets was moved to a neutral location.

"The whiteout conditions are like nothing I had ever experienced," Wood told the AP. "Until you experience this snow and understand its effect, it’s hard to appreciate what can truly happen in such a short amount of time, and often without notice."

Buffalo’s game will be played at Highmark Stadium on Monday evening.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.