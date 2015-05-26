Shields aims to stay perfect in clash with Padres

(SportsNetwork.com) - James Shields tries to keep his perfect record intact on Wednesday when the San Diego Padres close out their brief two-game series with the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field.

Shields is 4-0 on the year, but is pitching to a 4.25 ERA. He's played with fire his last two times out, allowing five runs in each outing. The righty beat the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, as he surrendered five runs and six hits - four home runs - with three walks in six innings.

"How did my stuff feel today? Not very good," Shields said. "It was a pretty bad day for me today. I was getting behind in the count for the most part, and they were capitalizing on my mistakes. But the good news is we won the game."

Shields has faced the Mariners 14 times and is 4-4 against them with a 4.02 ERA.

Seattle, meanwhile, will turn to righty Taijuan Walker, who is 1-3 with an 8.l3. Walker did not get a decision on Friday against Oakland, as he allowed three runs and five hits in five innings of his team's 4-3 win.

Seattle won its fourth straight game on Tuesday, as Mike Zunino hit two of the Mariners' six home runs in an 11-4 win.

Kyle Seager's three-run blast keyed a four-run first inning that provided more than enough run support for James Paxton (1-2), who walked five but got through six innings without yielding a run.

"His arm felt great, he was touching 97 (mph) at times," said Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon. "He just couldn't harness it tonight for some reason. Pitch count got way up there. Fortunate he was able to give us six innings."

Logan Morrison, Justin Ruggiano and Nelson Cruz also went yard for Seattle, which was coming off a three-game sweep of Oakland.

The six home runs matched a Safeco Field record that was set on July 27, 2004, against Kansas City.

The Mariners roughed up Padres starter Ian Kennedy (2-2), who didn't make it out of the fifth inning after allowing five runs on eight hits. It was Kennedy's third time in five starts this season that he was lifted in the fifth inning or earlier.

"First inning got (Kennedy) off to a bad start," said Padres manager Bud Black. "Lot of pitches up ... couldn't seem to dial in."

San Diego split a four-game set with the Mariners last season, but lost both games in Seattle.