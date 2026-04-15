Former Chargers second-round pick Nasir Adderley signs with Colts three years after retiring at 25

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Nasir Adderley, a former second-round pick by the Los Angeles Chargers, shocked the NFL when he announced he would be retiring from the game at just 25 years old.

Three years later, Adderley is shocking the football world again by announcing a comeback after signing with the Indianapolis Colts.

Adderley, now 28, signed a deal with the Colts to compete for a spot among their secondary, the team announced on Tuesday.

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"After a period of self reflection, I have decided it’s time for me to walk away from the game of football," Adderley wrote in an Instagram post in March 2023. At the time, Adderley said health was a factor in his decision.

"Over the past couple of years I have denied this realization, but I’m finally going to put myself first for once. My health is above anything and everyone around me knows that."

But Adderley said in February that he intended on trying a comeback to the league. Now, he has his shot in Indianapolis.

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"It’s now been there years since I left the NFL, and I am extremely happy with my development," Adderley said in a statement in February. "Healthy, family, and entrepreneurship were my top priorities, and I’m proud of what I’ve been able to accomplish. The freedom to manage my own schedule was very important to me, but what I didn’t realize was how much I’d miss having football in my life.

"The competition, the brotherhood, and just being involved in the game that means so much to me and my family. Therefore, I am officially announcing my intention to return to the NFL.

Adderley had racked up 12 passes defended, three interceptions and 232 total tackles in his four years with the Chargers, who took him with the 60th overall selection in 2019.

Adderley never got past his rookie contract with the Chargers, as he retired following his fourth year, which was a solid season for him.

The Delaware product finished with two interceptions, one forced fumble, four passes defended, 62 combined tackles and one tackle for loss.

Adderley will look to prove himself with a new team now, and one that could use some secondary help heading into the 2026 season. The Colts were 8-2 entering their bye week this past season, coming in as one of the bigger surprises in the NFL.

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However, after quarterback Daniel Jones' injury issues, among others on the roster, the Colts slid. They tried desperately to stop sinking, even bringing in Philip Rivers out of retirement to play in head coach Shane Steichen’s offense with Jones out the remainder of the year. But it wasn’t enough as they finished 8-9, never winning a game following that Week 11 bye.

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