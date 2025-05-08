Shedeur Sanders is 'set up to fail' with Browns, Robert Griffin III says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shedeur Sanders went from being the star at Colorado to possibly the fourth-string quarterback in Cleveland.

Sanders' fall in the NFL Draft was one for the history books.

Once considered a top 3 overall selection, he was taken in the fifth round.

Eventually, on the draft's final day, Sanders went to the Cleveland Browns, who also drafted a quarterback, Dillon Gabriel, two rounds earlier.

Before the draft, Cleveland had three other quarterbacks signed — Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.

Watson is recovering from a ruptured Achilles he reinjured in January, but he's still in the mix for Week 1. Flacco and Pickett also started games last year for other teams.

And a crowded room like that is not ideal for Sanders, Robert Griffin III suggested.

"It’s horrible. It’s an absolutely terrible position for a QB to be in," he said on his podcast.

"Let’s get real, people. This is the thing nobody wants to talk about. Shedeur Sanders is in a situation where the NFL and the Cleveland Browns have set him up to sink or swim in Year 1. What I really mean by that is, they set him up to fail. Shedeur Sanders is the fourth quarterback on the Cleveland Browns roster."

"Brought in 4 QBs this offseason and the last one they brought in, Shedeur Sanders, is the #1 selling jersey of all rookies despite being drafted in the 5th round after their 3rd round pick Dillon Gabriel," Griffin explained on X.

"Shedeur is the headliner of the group. He sells tickets. He sells jerseys. He sells confidence to his teammates who have said they can’t wait to play with him and non-teammates.

"The Cleveland Browns headliner is their 4th QB on the roster who will get the least amount of reps and opportunity in the group. That’s a set up for dysfunction. That’s the Browns," Griffin added on X.

Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe and Gabriel were all selected before Sanders in the draft.

