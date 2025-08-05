Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Cleveland Browns

Shedeur Sanders explains why he told Hall of Fame dad Deion Sanders to stay away from Browns' training camp

The NFL rookie says having Deion as a dad is both a 'gift and a curse'

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 5 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 5

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shedeur Sanders isn’t ready for his Hall of Fame father to visit the Cleveland Browns training camp just yet. 

While speaking to the media Monday after missing Saturday’s practice with arm soreness, the rookie quarterback was asked why he told his dad, Colorado football coach Deion Sanders, not to visit training camp just yet. 

Deion Sanders press conference

Head coach Deion Sanders of the University of Colorado speaks about his journey to beating bladder cancer during a press conference in the Touchdown Club at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday, July 28, 2025. (AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

"I don't want him coming to see me right now because I want to get to where I want to go, then for him to see me," Sanders said. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEW.COM

"I don't want him to see me get a couple reps, and he's cheering like a good dad. Like, nah, you can't be proud of me right now. I've got to get to where I'm going, and I know it's a lot I've got to do to get there."

Sanders added that he intends to "focus on this time, I don’t want no distractions," noting that having an NFL legend as a father is both "a gift and a curse." 

"We know how everybody would take it, as taking away from the team, with my own dad showing up. It’s a gift and a curse at the same time."

Shedeur Sanders signs autographs

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, right, signs autographs after a practice at the team's NFL football training camp on Saturday, July 26, 2025 in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)

BROWNS' SHEDEUR SANDERS REVEALS ADVICE FATHER DEION SANDERS GAVE HIM AMID CANCER BATTLE

Sanders is currently listed as the fourth-string quarterback on the Browns' depth chart, although his official designation has not been made. He has yet to have any snaps with the first-team offense, but he has faced the first-team defense while taking snaps with the second and third-team offense. 

Sanders told reporters that he hopes Friday’s preseason game against the Carolina Panthers gives him the opportunity to show off his skill set. 

Shedeur Sanders warms up

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders warms up during a practice at the team's NFL football training camp on Friday, July 25, 2025 in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Truthfully, I don’t care what O-line I go out there with. It could be ones, twos, threes, whatever the situation is. And I know Friday when the game is, if I’m with twos, if I’m with threes. It don’t matter to me. I’m just ready to get down and get to doing what I could."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.