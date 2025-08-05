Shedeur Sanders explains why he told Hall of Fame dad Deion Sanders to stay away from Browns' training camp

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shedeur Sanders isn’t ready for his Hall of Fame father to visit the Cleveland Browns training camp just yet.

While speaking to the media Monday after missing Saturday’s practice with arm soreness, the rookie quarterback was asked why he told his dad, Colorado football coach Deion Sanders, not to visit training camp just yet.

"I don't want him coming to see me right now because I want to get to where I want to go, then for him to see me," Sanders said.

"I don't want him to see me get a couple reps, and he's cheering like a good dad. Like, nah, you can't be proud of me right now. I've got to get to where I'm going, and I know it's a lot I've got to do to get there."

Sanders added that he intends to "focus on this time, I don’t want no distractions," noting that having an NFL legend as a father is both "a gift and a curse."

"We know how everybody would take it, as taking away from the team, with my own dad showing up. It’s a gift and a curse at the same time."

Sanders is currently listed as the fourth-string quarterback on the Browns' depth chart, although his official designation has not been made. He has yet to have any snaps with the first-team offense, but he has faced the first-team defense while taking snaps with the second and third-team offense.

Sanders told reporters that he hopes Friday’s preseason game against the Carolina Panthers gives him the opportunity to show off his skill set.

"Truthfully, I don’t care what O-line I go out there with. It could be ones, twos, threes, whatever the situation is. And I know Friday when the game is, if I’m with twos, if I’m with threes. It don’t matter to me. I’m just ready to get down and get to doing what I could."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.