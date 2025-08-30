Shedeur Sanders confident in Colorado despite crushing loss: 'They have a great head coach'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders shared his confidence in his former collegiate team despite suffering their first loss of the season against Georgia Tech.

The Buffaloes lost to the Yellow Jackets, 27-20, as Haynes King put together the game-winning drive in the fourth quarter. King scored on a 45-yard run with 1:07 left in the fourth quarter. Colorado failed to put together the equalizing touchdown in the last moments.

It was the team’s first game without Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. Both players entered the NFL Draft after last season.

Sanders was still confident the team will figure it out, especially since his father, Deion, is the head coach.

"They’ll figure things out. They have a great head coach," he wrote on X.

Deion Sanders hasn’t been without his quarterbacking son for any of his collegiate coaching career. They were together at Jackson State and at Colorado once he took the Buffaloes’ job.

"Coach Prime" named Kaidon Salter the starting quarterback to start the year. He had 159 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Dekalon Taylor in the loss.

Sanders said the team will be fine despite the loss.

"We could’ve won the game. It’s not like we had our butts kicked," he said. "They ran the heck out of the ball. If we take advantage of the opportunities, I have a whole different mood up here right now."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.