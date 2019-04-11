Expand / Collapse search
Sharks’ Pavelski scores ‘facegoal’ during playoff game before reported search for teeth

Joe Pavelski, the captain of the San Jose Sharks, scored the team’s first goal Wednesday night during a playoff game with the Vegas Golden Knights after he took a wrist shot off the chin during a power play.

GRAPHIC IMAGE WARNING

The 34-year-old managed to skate off the ice unaided, but a reporter for NBC tweeted that workers at the arena went looking for his teeth on the ice during a television break. He returned to the game in the second period with a full face shield, according to USA Today.

One Twitter user described the condition of his mouth.

"Pavelski’s face looks like a Picasso painting… but he’s a hockey player, of COURSE he’s gonna keep playing!!"

The Sharks went on to win Game One 5-2.