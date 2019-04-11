Sharks’ Pavelski scores ‘facegoal’ during playoff game before reported search for teeth

Joe Pavelski, the captain of the San Jose Sharks, scored the team’s first goal Wednesday night during a playoff game with the Vegas Golden Knights after he took a wrist shot off the chin during a power play.

GRAPHIC IMAGE WARNING

The 34-year-old managed to skate off the ice unaided, but a reporter for NBC tweeted that workers at the arena went looking for his teeth on the ice during a television break. He returned to the game in the second period with a full face shield, according to USA Today.

One Twitter user described the condition of his mouth.

"Pavelski’s face looks like a Picasso painting… but he’s a hockey player, of COURSE he’s gonna keep playing!!"

The Sharks went on to win Game One 5-2.