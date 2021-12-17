Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Shaq talks weight loss goals after topping 400 pounds during pandemic

O'Neal was dominating the NBA at 325 pounds

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Shaquille O’Neal, like many who were trying to weather the COVID-19 pandemic, was going through some weight issues as the NBA season was put on hold.

According to Men’s Health, the former Los Angeles Lakers superstar ballooned to about 415 pounds. The 7-foot-2 Basketball Hall of Famer played at around 325 and knocked over would-be defenders with ease. 

Former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal attends the unveiling of the Shaq Courts at the Doolittle Complex donated by Icy Hot and the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation in partnership with the city of Las Vegas on Oct. 23, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Icy Hot)

But O’Neal came to grips with his health when his doctor asked him, according to Men’s Health, a simple question: Do you want to die?

It appeared, at that moment, O’Neal needed to make a change. He told the magazine he set a goal for himself by the time he turns 50 in March.

Kobe Bryant holds the Larry O'Brian trophy as teammate Shaquille O'Neal holds the MVP trophy after winning the NBA Championship against Indiana Pacers in June 2000, in Los Angeles, California. (AFP/AFP via Getty Images)

"My goal is, at 50, to take my shirt off one time, show the ladies how fine I am, and put it back on," the current TNT NBA analyst told the magazine in a recent interview.

O’Neal told the mag he used to eat two club sandwiches, fries and a pineapple soda before games. With his new diet, he’s down to just salmon with lemon, lean chicken and meatloaf for lunch along with eggs and turkey sausage for breakfast.

Shaquille O'Neal reacts during the first half of a game between the LSU Tigers and the Texas AM Aggies at Tiger Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Add that to being back at the gym and O’Neal will be back to even less than his playing weight in no time.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com