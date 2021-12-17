Shaq talks weight loss goals after topping 400 pounds during pandemic

Shaquille O’Neal, like many who were trying to weather the COVID-19 pandemic, was going through some weight issues as the NBA season was put on hold.

According to Men’s Health, the former Los Angeles Lakers superstar ballooned to about 415 pounds. The 7-foot-2 Basketball Hall of Famer played at around 325 and knocked over would-be defenders with ease.

But O’Neal came to grips with his health when his doctor asked him, according to Men’s Health, a simple question: Do you want to die?

It appeared, at that moment, O’Neal needed to make a change. He told the magazine he set a goal for himself by the time he turns 50 in March.

"My goal is, at 50, to take my shirt off one time, show the ladies how fine I am, and put it back on," the current TNT NBA analyst told the magazine in a recent interview.

O’Neal told the mag he used to eat two club sandwiches, fries and a pineapple soda before games. With his new diet, he’s down to just salmon with lemon, lean chicken and meatloaf for lunch along with eggs and turkey sausage for breakfast.

Add that to being back at the gym and O’Neal will be back to even less than his playing weight in no time.