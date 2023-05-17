Shannon Sharpe believes Grizzlies' Ja Morant wrote apology with ChatGPT: 'It needs to be sincere'

Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe ripped Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant over his latest incident involving a handgun.

Sharpe initially said he was disappointed in Morant for his actions after he was previously suspended for a separate gun incident while intoxicated at a Denver-area nightclub. That incident led to an eight-game suspension by the league.

After reading Morant’s statement regarding this latest situation, which Morant released Tuesday night, Sharpe wasn’t buying that it was genuine.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Skip, that’s not how Ja [talks]," Sharpe said on "Undisputed." "I don’t know if you know about ChatGPT … they’ve been explaining it to me. You can say, ‘Write me a love letter to [your wife] Ernestine …’

"Skip, [the apology] is AI generated. In order for an apology — it needs to be sincere, and it needs to be in your words. Some of the wording needs to be in some things that you would say. It can’t be all by a PR team or people are gonna say that’s disingenuous."

JJ REDICK TAKES SHOT AT GOP LAWMAKERS WHILE DEFENDING JA MORANT: ‘GUN CULTURE IS PERVASIVE’

Morant issued his apology after an incident in which he appears to brandish a gun while in a car with friend, Davonte Pack, who has also been involved in off-court incidents with Morant in the past. One included the Indiana Pacers claiming a red laser was pointed at their team bus from an SUV with Morant inside.

"I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me," Morant’s apology said, via ESPN. "This is a journey, and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself."

The Grizzlies have suspended Morant from all team activities, and though the NBA continues to investigate the situation, a hefty suspension is expected.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver addressed the situation prior to the NBA Draft Lottery on ESPN Tuesday night, noting "the video’s a bit grainy and all that, but I’m assuming the worst."

Morant previously checked himself into a Florida clinic after his first incident in Denver. He also admitted after the Grizzlies’ elimination from the playoffs that his off-court incidents were distracting to the team.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I've just got to be better with my decision-making," Morant said, via ESPN last month. "That's pretty much it. Off-the-court issues affected us as an organization pretty much. Just [need] more discipline."