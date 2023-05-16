Expand / Collapse search
Memphis Grizzlies
Published

Adam Silver 'shocked' Grizzlies star Ja Morant was seen with firearm once again

The league continues to investigate the situation, as the Grizzlies suspended Morant from all activities

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson
After seeing Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant in yet another Instagram Live video holding a firearm, NBA commissioner Adam Silver was "shocked."

Silver spoke with ESPN’s Malika Andrews about the situation that comes just two months after Morant was suspended eight games for doing the same thing on his own Instagram account while at a nightclub. This time, Morant was caught on a friend’s Instagram account while they were in a car together. 

"Honestly, I was shocked when I saw this weekend that video," Silver said from the NBA Draft Lottery Tuesday. "Now, we're in the process of investigating it, and we'll figure out exactly what happened to the best we can. The video is a bit grainy and all that, but I'm assuming the worst."

Ja Morant in Atlanta

Ja Morant attends Saturday Nights at Sound Nightclub on May 6, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Prince Williams/WireImage)

The Instagram account belonged to Morant’s friend, Davonte Pack, who was also involved in multiple off-the-court instances that the league has investigated. He was also banned from Grizzlies games for one year after getting involved in a post-game altercation with the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 29. 

At that time, the Pacers claimed they saw a red laser pointed at them from an SUV where Morant was inside. However, the league’s investigation "could not corroborate that any individual threatened others with a weapon."

Morant’s first incident with a handgun came while intoxicated at a club while in Denver to face the Nuggets.

Morant enrolled in a counseling facility in Florida. There, Morant was set to learn about how to better manage stress. 

He later traveled to New York City to meet with Silver, which came 11 days after the incident in Denver. 

Adam Silver speaks at the Board of Governors Meeting

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver addresses the media during a press conference after the Board of Governors Meeting on September 14, 2022 at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City.  (David Dow/NBAE via Getty Image)

After the meeting, Silver laid down his punishment: Eight games suspended without pay. Silver called Morant’s actions "irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous."

"Before we got to a subsequent potential to have done something wrong, we were very focused on the misconduct that was in front of us at the time," Silver said on Tuesday, via ESPN. "Frankly, most of our conversation was about how incredibly serious the first incident was of waving a firearm on social media. 

"Against, the consequences there — an eight-game suspension — was pretty serious and something that he, at least to me, seemed to take incredibly seriously in that time. And we spoke for a long time about not just the consequences that could have on his career, but the safety issues around it – [Morant] could’ve injured, maimed, killed himself, someone else with an act like that – and also the acknowledgment that he’s a star. He has an incredibly huge following, and [we discussed] my concern — and I thought he shared with me — that millions, if not tens of millions, of kids globally would have seen him do something that was celebrating in a way that act of using a firearm in that fashion." 

Adam Silver and Ja Morant pose during NBA Draft

Ja Morant poses with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted with the second overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2019 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.  (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

While the NBA investigates Morant’s incident, the Grizzlies have suspended him from all team activities pending the league’s review. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.