Shalala Releases Second Video on NCAA Investigation

Miami President Donna Shalala released a second video Monday on the ongoing NCAA investigation into the school's athletic department, saying there is no timetable for the probe to be completed.

Shalala said the university is committed to the investigation, and that "you don't time that process with a stopwatch."

The NCAA is expected to decide soon if football players who have already been declared ineligible should be reinstated. At least 12 current members of the football team have been implicated in an extra-benefits scandal involving a former booster, who alleges he provided cash and gifts to dozens of players over an eight-year span.

Last week, Shalala said a total of 15 current student-athletes at the school have had their eligibility called into some question.