Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Golden State Valkyries

Sex toy infiltrates 2nd WNBA game, Fever star Sophie Cunningham weighs in

The Valkyries won the game, as they did on Tuesday night

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Cheryl Miller: 'There's nobody in the WNBA like me.' Video

Cheryl Miller: 'There's nobody in the WNBA like me.'

Women's basketball and USC legend Cheryl Miller joins Keyshawn Johnson to discuss why there is no single WNBA comparison to her game.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A second WNBA game has been plagued by a flying sex toy.

On Friday night, a matchup between the Golden State Valkyries and the Chicago Sky was interrupted in the third quarter when the object flew across the court. The officials stopped the game to remove the lime green adult toy, and play continued.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kate Martin celebrates

Aug. 1, 2025; Chicago, Illinois: Golden State Valkyries forward Janelle Salaun (13) celebrates with guard Kate Martin (20) after scoring against the Chicago Sky during the first half at Wintrust Arena. (Kamil Krzaczynski?Imagn Images)

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham issued a PSA after the moment went viral on social media.

"Stop throwing dildos on the court… you’re going to hurt one of us," she wrote on X.

Sky star Angel Reese jokingly blamed Fever guard Sydney Colson for the incident after Colson facetiously said it was her sex toy that had gone across the court earlier in the week.

Golden State won the game, 73-66. Veronica Burton had 18 points in the victory.

2025 WNBA MVP ODDS: COLLIER FAVORED, INJURED CLARK REMAINS ON BOARD

Elizabeth Williams defends

Aug. 1, 2025; Chicago, Illinois: Chicago Sky center Elizabeth Williams (1) defends against Golden State Valkyries forward Janelle Salaun (13)  during the first half at Wintrust Arena. (Kamil Krzaczynski/Imagn Images)

It’s unclear whether anyone was ejected from the game, but it’s the second instance over the last few days that a sex toy has interrupted a game, particularly a Valkyries game. 

On Tuesday night, it was Golden State going up against the Atlanta Dream. The Valkyries had rebounded a miss with about one minute left in the game when the object flew from the stands and down onto the court. The object bounced a few times away from the ballhandler and then toward the near sideline.

Veronica Burton and Allisha Gray in July 2025

Allisha Gray, #15 of the Atlanta Dream, and Veronica Burton, #22 of the Golden State Valkyries, look on during the fourth quarter at Gateway Center Arena on July 29, 2025, in College Park, Georgia. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The officials didn’t immediately stop play once the object was thrown. The sequence continued until Golden State turned the ball over out of bounds.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.