Sex toy infiltrates 2nd WNBA game, Fever star Sophie Cunningham weighs in

A second WNBA game has been plagued by a flying sex toy.

On Friday night, a matchup between the Golden State Valkyries and the Chicago Sky was interrupted in the third quarter when the object flew across the court. The officials stopped the game to remove the lime green adult toy, and play continued.

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham issued a PSA after the moment went viral on social media.

"Stop throwing dildos on the court… you’re going to hurt one of us," she wrote on X.

Sky star Angel Reese jokingly blamed Fever guard Sydney Colson for the incident after Colson facetiously said it was her sex toy that had gone across the court earlier in the week.

Golden State won the game, 73-66. Veronica Burton had 18 points in the victory.

It’s unclear whether anyone was ejected from the game, but it’s the second instance over the last few days that a sex toy has interrupted a game, particularly a Valkyries game.

On Tuesday night, it was Golden State going up against the Atlanta Dream. The Valkyries had rebounded a miss with about one minute left in the game when the object flew from the stands and down onto the court. The object bounced a few times away from the ballhandler and then toward the near sideline.

The officials didn’t immediately stop play once the object was thrown. The sequence continued until Golden State turned the ball over out of bounds.