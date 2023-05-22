Expand / Collapse search
College Basketball
Published

Seth Towns to take up 8th year of college basketball eligibility

Towns was an Ivy League Player of the Year before he was ravaged by injuries

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Seth Towns will enter rare air when he takes the court during the 2023-24 season later this fall.

Towns, a former Ivy League Player of the Year when he played at Harvard, transferred to Howard University and will be eligible for his eighth season of college hoops. The guard made the announcement in an Instagram post.

Seth Towns at Harvard

Harvard Crimson forward Seth Towns, #31, during the second half of the college basketball game between the Princeton Tigers and the Harvard Crimson on March 3, 2017, at Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton, New Jersey. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"The Mecca. So blessed," he wrote as a caption of a picture of himself in front of a Howard University sign.

Towns picked Harvard over the likes of Ohio State and Michigan to begin his collegiate career. He played two full seasons with the Crimson before he suffered a knee injury that knocked him out of the 2018-19 season and later the 2019-20 season.

He transferred to Ohio State for the 2020-21 season and played in 25 games, averaging 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per game. In 2021, he underwent back surgery and in 2022 announced he was stepping away from basketball before he announced he was transferring from the school.

Seth Towns vs Purdue

Ohio State Buckeyes forward Seth Towns, #31, passes under the arm of Purdue Boilermakers forward Aaron Wheeler, #1, during the men's Big Ten tournament college basketball game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Purdue Boilermakers on March 12, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I think I have restructured my relationship with basketball," he told the Columbus Dispatch on Friday. "It is much healthier now. I’m not saying I put my entire identity into basketball, but man, it was hard, because that’s kind of the only professional aspiration I’ve had. Everything else was kind of subsidiary to that. Now, I think I’ve released myself from the need to play at whatever level.

"I’m very grateful I’ll have another chance to play and I love the sport and all that, but I would say my connection to it isn’t as unhealthy as it was before."

Seth Towns vs Michigan

Ohio State Buckeyes forward Seth Towns, #31, shoots a three pointer during the men's Big Ten tournament college basketball game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes on March 13, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Towns already has degrees from Harvard and Ohio State and could pursue a third one at Howard.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.