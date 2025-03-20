Seth Curry, brother of Steph Curry, knows expectations Bronny James is dealing with: 'Definitely feel for him'

Charlotte Hornets guard Seth Curry knows more than most what expectation feels like.

For one, he wears the same team jersey his father, Dell Curry, wore for 10 of his 16 NBA seasons. Dell averaged 14 points in 701 career games in Charlotte.

And then there's his older brother, perennial Golden State Warriors All-Star and Team USA hero Stephen Curry, a two-time NBA scoring champion and four-time NBA title winner.

So, Seth knows the type of pressure Bronny James is facing on the West Coast. The rookie Los Angeles Lakers guard has dealt with comparisons to his father, NBA all-time scoring leader LeBron James.

The expectations and speculation started immediately when James' elder son began to show off his basketball skills in AAU ball before playing for the prestigious Sierra Canyon High School squad.

Then Bronny went to USC for his freshman year in 2023-24. After a cardiac arrest during a practice on campus, he returned and put up mediocre numbers during a mediocre Trojans campaign. But he declared for the NBA Draft anyway.

Entering the draft, many believed only the Lakers would pull the trigger on Bronny, and that's exactly what happened in the second round, where the Lakers selected him to pair with his father.

Being the son of arguably the best NBA player ever comes with a different type of pressure, and Seth admits feeling for what Bronny is going through.

"I definitely feel for him, in Bronny’s case," Seth told Fox News Digital while discussing his partnership with Bush's Beans. "He’s just going out there, working hard, trying to be the best player he can be.

"I mean, whatever the media and fans do with it, they do with it. He’s his own person. He’s trying to go out there and make the best career for himself. So, I feel for him. But he's got a great opportunity to go out there, play and prove himself. I’m sure he’ll be fine with a little more reps and confidence."

Bronny has seen limited action in 21 games with the Lakers in his rookie season and has struggled in those appearances. He's 10-for-38 on the season (26.3%), while shooting 5-of-22 from 3-point territory.

Seth said having a father like LeBron has its positives, even if the attention and other factors can be negative.

"There’s two sides to the coin," Seth said. "There’s some negatives and some positives to it. Like you said, you’re able to ask questions. You see their process that they did to get to where they are. But, at the same time, those expectations are going to be on you.

"But that’s the way it’s been for his whole life, my whole life. It didn’t just happen the day he went to college or the day Bronny was drafted. He had those expectations really his whole life. So, I’m sure he’s used to it."

As long as Bronny stays in the NBA, he'll have critics. Seth suggested more confidence and reps could help Bronny silence the criticism.

COOKIN' WITH BUSH'S BEANS

Curry is always locked in on March Madness when the tournament rolls around. That means whipping up something good in the kitchen that he calls "Curry Caviar."

Using Bush’s Beans, Curry explained how his wife, ex-professional volleyball player Callie Rivers, the daughter of legendary NBA coach Doc Rivers, introduced him to the go-to snack that has become a household staple this time of year.

"It’s honestly something we make in our house every year around this time. It’s healthy. You can snack on it all day for a week straight after we make it. It’s top-notch," Curry said.

