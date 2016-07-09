Expand / Collapse search
Serena Williams powers her way to her 7th Wimbledon championship

By Chris Bahr | FoxSports
Serena Williams beat Angelique Kerber in straight sets in the Wimbledon final Saturday to win her seventh Wimbledon championship and 22nd career Grand Slam title.

Williams won the first set 7-5 and the second set 6-3.

The 22 championships equal Steffi Graf's Open era record. It is the first major win for the No. 1-ranked Williams since last year's Wimbledon title. She then lost in the U.S. Open semifinals, in the Australian Open final, and in the French Open final.

And there could be more glory in store for Williams on Saturday when she teams with her sister, Venus Williams, in the women's doubles final against Timea Babos and Yaroslava Shvedova.